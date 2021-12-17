Bogside street lighting programme a boost for local residents says Logue
Sinn Féin Councillor Patricia Logue has welcomed the news that a number of areas in the Bogside, Brandywell and Bishop Street have been included in the Department for Infrastructure draft street lighting programme for 2022-2024.
Councillor Logue said: “I welcome the news from the Department for Infrastructure that over the next two years that they intend to continue with their general programme of improvement and replacement of older street lighting systems.
“They will also use the opportunity to improve street lighting in areas where other street works are planned.
“It is to include Cable Street, Harding Street,Bishop Street without, Southway and sections of the Lone Moor Road.”
The local councillor encouraged residents to contact her if there are any significant outages in their areas.
“I will continue to liaise with the DfI to ensure that any complaints about inadequate street lights in areas are addressed as a matter of urgency,” said the Moor District Electoral Area (DEA) representative.