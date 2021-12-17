Bogside street lighting programme a boost for local residents says Logue

Councillor Logue said: “I welcome the news from the Department for Infrastructure that over the next two years that they intend to continue with their general programme of improvement and replacement of older street lighting systems.

“They will also use the opportunity to improve street lighting in areas where other street works are planned.

“It is to include Cable Street, Harding Street,Bishop Street without, Southway and sections of the Lone Moor Road.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local councillor encouraged residents to contact her if there are any significant outages in their areas.