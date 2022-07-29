Carnival of Colours circus, arts and music festival in Derry next weekend

Mayor Sandra Duffy, joined performers and youth circus artists to launch the event, which will take over the city centre on Saturday August 6 and Sunday 7.

International Street Theatre, IYSC’s own walkabout characters and performances, circus workshops, arts and crafts, graffiti arts demos and a programme of music from the Nerve Centre will all be arriving in the city centre over the weekend.

The headline shows will include acrobatics, juggling, clowning, comedy, physical theatre and some crazy dance moves from acts including TeaTime Company, Granny Turismo, Frankie Magilligan and Cikada Circus.

Mayor Sandra Duffy with performers and organisers from In Your Space launching the Carnival of Colours festival ahead if its staging.

Local artists will also be showcasing their talents to the carnival, which takes place across Guildhall Square, Waterloo Place, Foyle Embankment and the Peace Garden.

Mayor Duffy said: “The programme looks amazing and with lots of characters and acts to see there will be plenty to make you laugh and plenty to thrill you as well with some circus skills. I’d encourage everyone to check out the programme and get yourselves up to the city centre on August 6th and 7th - you never know what you might see.”

Gilly Campbell, Director of Arts Development, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, added: “This thrilling festival spreads amazement and joy across the city of Derry-Londonderry every year and once again the team there has curated a fabulously fun programme with something to suit all tastes, from the very young, to the very young at heart.”

Members of the Belfast based Cycle Circus performing during the Carnival of Colours festival last weekend. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2136GS – 043

IYSC first brought the event to the city centre in 2021, the festival having previously taken place in St Columb’s Park.

The relocation was a huge success and they are delighted to be delivering it from the central location again this year.

Cath McBride, IYSC’s Company Director said: “We aim to ensure that the 2022 Carnival of Colours is a celebration of the city, of our artists and participants, of circus, and of our wonderful audiences.”

For the full programme visit: www.inyourspaceni.org/carnival