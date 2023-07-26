Comedy centred on ‘Derry Day’ Relief of Derry celebrations to be staged al fresco in Maydown

With the sound of the annual Relief of Londonderry echoing around the old city, the five characters begin to chat and explore significance of the parade to all sections of the community.

As part of The Maiden City Festival, the play is travelling to community venues across the council area. The play is followed by a discussion around the issues raised in the play and seeks to promote good relations around the festival.

The play is being staged outdoors at Enagh Crescent in Maydown at 3pm on Wednesday, August 3.

'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way From The 12th' will be staged in Maydown next Wednesday.