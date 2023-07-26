News you can trust since 1772
NationalWorldTV

Comedy centred on ‘Derry Day’ Relief of Derry celebrations to be staged al fresco in Maydown

‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way From The 12th’ is a short comedy which tells the story of what happens when five people meet at a bus stop on the afternoon of August 12.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 26th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 09:19 BST

With the sound of the annual Relief of Londonderry echoing around the old city, the five characters begin to chat and explore significance of the parade to all sections of the community.

As part of The Maiden City Festival, the play is travelling to community venues across the council area. The play is followed by a discussion around the issues raised in the play and seeks to promote good relations around the festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The play is being staged outdoors at Enagh Crescent in Maydown at 3pm on Wednesday, August 3.

'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way From The 12th' will be staged in Maydown next Wednesday.'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way From The 12th' will be staged in Maydown next Wednesday.
'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way From The 12th' will be staged in Maydown next Wednesday.
Most Popular

The arts event is supported by the Ulster Scots Agency, Derry City & Strabane District Council Headline Event & Good Relations Departments, Community Relations Council and Department of Foreign Affairs.

Related topics:DerryDerry City