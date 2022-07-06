Dancing shoes at the ready for ‘Maritime Melodies’ in Derry!

And it will be all backed up by the fantastic sounds of an enthralling and jam-packed music programme as part of the festival, which is taking place from July 20 to 24.

Whether you fancy some Irish folk from the likes of Seo Linn, some ‘acoustic anthems’ from local band John Deery & The Heads, or maybe some scintillating guitar from Dave Marks and his special guests, there will be something to perk the ears of everyone.

Local organisations like the Tuned In Project and the Pink Ladies choir will take to the Festival Village stage to entertain the crowds, and there will also be a few City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival favourites with the likes of Anna Nolan and Friends, and We Love Sax.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Large Crowds at a previous Maritime Festival. DER2818GS040

There will also be a unique feature of the music schedule called ‘Catch of the Day’ which will be a performance timed in line with the daily high tide taking place on the roof of a restored vintage sea trawler, called Family’s Pride. It was built in the 1930’s and has come from Rathlin Island, making its debut at the festival. More details on the Catch of the Day performances will be on the Foyle Maritime Festival website.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Sandra Duffy, said the music programme will only add to what promises to be a fantastic five days.

“We are just a few weeks out now from the long-awaited and much-anticipated return of the Foyle Maritime Festival and the plans are really starting to come together. Our teams in Council have really thought of everything when it comes to entertainment and excitement for everyone, both the young kids and the adults too! Another element of that will be the Maritime Melodies music programme which looks great. There’s plenty of local acts who will be taking to the stage to show us all what they can do and to add to what promises to be a very special atmosphere. We’re going to see all types of artists, bands, groups and genres so make sure you check out the schedule and get yourself down to the Quay!”

Enjoying the sunshine and a snack at a previous Foyle Maritime Festival. DER2918GS069

The Foyle Maritime Festival is organised and funded by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Tourism NI, Foyle Port, Loughs Agency and Diageo.