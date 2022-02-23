Derry Badger ‘Blossom’ in critical condition after snare trap

The badger, who has affectionately been named ‘Blossom’, was found on the Lisdillon Road between Ardmore and Bond’s Glen at the start of the week and is believed to have been there for a number of days.

Niamh McManus, who runs Foyle Wildlife Rescue, rescued Blossom and is caring for the animal as she recovers.

Posting on social media, Niamh said, “The snare was holding her tight around her chest, under an arm. Where she struggled against the snare, it got tighter and twisted and tore at her skin, causing deep ligature wounds from the wire. The skin is torn, infected and we are still unsure if she will make it through the next few days.

“She has been prescribed antibiotics, is having her wound packed and dressed, her pain is managed well and she is being offered some lovely food, which she will only take under protest.

“This wee critter had been snared for goodness knows how long. The skin breakdown is significant and she is not a happy badger at all.

“Here she is, looking very fed up, but very cosy. Today will be spent trying to tempt her with all the food. So far, she has turned up her nose at fruit, seeds, nuts, badger kibble, dog treats, and even parrot food (minus the chilli of course).

“She turned her nose up at a jam piece. There’s nothing else for it.

“It’s time to break out the custard creams to whet that appetite.