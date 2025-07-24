Derry bike scheme similar to those in Belfast, London and Dublin to be explored

Derry City and Strabane District Council members say a public bike hire initiative, similar to the Belfast Bikes scheme, could alleviate traffic “chaos” in Derry City.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At July’s Full Council Meeting, SDLP councillor Catherine McDaid proposed that council write to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to express interest in the development of a “Derry Bikes” initiative.

The motion stated: “This Council welcomes the success of the North-West Greenway Network and the increased opportunities for people across the city and district to choose active travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Council notes the health and social benefits of active travel providing people across the city and district with opportunities to improve their physical and mental health through walking, running and cycling.

Rental e-bikes in London. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“Council recognises the success of public hire bike schemes across these islands and further notes the £500,000 awarded to Belfast City Council by DfI this year to expand the ‘Belfast Bikes’ scheme including the purchase of e-bikes.

“Council further recognises the new legal obligation on DfI to increase spend on active travel projects to ten percent of its overall budget under the Climate Act 2022, and resolves to write to the Minister expressing our interest in developing a Derry Bikes scheme to maximise the impact of active travel in the city and provide people with a cost effective means of accessing the greenway network.”

Councillor McDaid said that the introduction of such a scheme would be an affordable and accessible way to encourage people to “get out and get active”, while easing the burden on traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think we need to mention the chaos that we’ve seen in the city with traffic these past few days,” she added. “I know the Foyle Cup always brings traffic disruption and we accept that, but for some reason DfI and NI Water seem to do all the projects at the same time in this area.

SDLP Councillor Catherine McDaid.

“They never seem to coordinate, the traffic causes stress, worry and accidents, and if we had a bike scheme maybe this might alleviate some of it.

“This has been discussed by Council in the past and often the biggest stumbling block is financing, but given the obligation that DfI have we need to get in there and get a piece of that pie.

“Given that Belfast City Council have recently been given £500,000 to expand their scheme, it wouldn’t be a big ask that regional balance is considered and we’re funded for a similar scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson supported the proposal as a way to “encourage other modes of transport to alleviate traffic congestion”.

A man hires a Lime rental e-bike in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

He added: “We do need to see a modal shift and [council] trialled a scheme like this, targeted towards council employees. There’s certainly merit, if there’s funding opportunities available, to explore that to be widened out.

“I am conscious that there’s huge need for investment in infrastructure in this part of the World and if we had £500 ,000 there’s maybe other priorities rather than e -bikes, but we should be lobbying for investment in any way we can.”

In response to councillor Jackson, councillor McDaid clarified that she was not suggesting that council spend £500,000 on e-bikes.

“That was just to put comparison,” she concluded. “The Belfast Bike scheme has been really successful and they’ve now got an additional investment of £500,000 to add on e -bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, there are lots of other things within our infrastructure that we need to be spending money on, but this is just a way that we can encourage more active travel.”

Andy Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.