This year’s programme was packed with family friendly events, from spine-chilling storytelling to ghastly ghost tours, and people flocked from locations around the world, including Australia, Japan and even spooky Salem Massachusetts, to find out for themselves what makes Derry Halloween so special.

The event was delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Tourism Northern Ireland, BT and The Executive Office.

Over four days the streets were transformed in a magical display, featuring aerial performance, pyrotechnics, music and dance as the spirits came out to play.

A section of the huge crowd that turned out to watch the parade and fireworks.

The worlds of old and new came together as the festivities took to the skies on Halloween night and the north’s first drone show impressed the crowds with a dazzling display.

Looking back on the celebrations, Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, said the atmosphere had been incredible over the course of the four-day event.

“I am absolutely delighted that Derry Halloween has once again lived up to its reputation and showcased the wonderful community spirit and unrivalled creativity that makes this celebration so special. As a Council we are so proud of what the festival has become and that for four days the entire place is transformed into somewhere truly magical.

“I want to acknowledge all the hard work that has gone into creating the Derry Halloween experience, and the support from our funders, as well as the local business and cultural communities.

The Mayor Councillor Patricia Logue who with members of her family met with some of the Halloween Carnival Parade participants ahead of the event which the First Citizen led along the banks of the River Foyle. Picture Martin McKeown. 31.10.23

“The fun didn’t stop all weekend, and I was so impressed to see how many children – big and small – got into the spirit and turned out in their costumes each night. You just wouldn’t get that anywhere else, and it’s what makes Derry the true home of Halloween.”

Early indications are that crowd numbers at the event once again broke the 100,000 mark, with hotels full to capacity over the busiest nights of the festival.

There was also a packed programme of festivities in Strabane throughout the weekend with street performers, live music, arts and crafts and fireworks.

Head of Culture with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Aeidin McCarter, said it once again demonstrated the city’s ability to deliver first class events on an international scale.

“It’s been a hectic few days, but it’s been fantastic to see so many people once again turn out in their droves to enjoy the festivities. With increasing pressures on our festival and events budget obviously it’s a challenge to continue to deliver events on this level, particularly so many free experiences for the public to enjoy. But with great creativity, commitment and the support of our event partners, Derry Halloween once again dazzled over the weekend.”

“Its value to the local economy is unquestionable, the footfall through the city over the weekend was amazing, and our hotels were struggling to cope with demand. It’s a fabulous showcase opportunity for the North West and after a few days off, it will be time to start planning for next year.”

Chief Executive of Visit Derry, Odhran Dunne, said: “The city is renowned for its love of Halloween and this year’s programme of events over the four-day festival has secured Derry Halloween as one of the world’s top Halloween destinations.

“Ireland has increased its international reputation as the Home of Halloween and undoubtedly the capital is Derry Halloween. The City and District welcomed thousands of visitors from across the world to enjoy the mystical atmosphere of our historic Walled City and the unique welcome offered by locals and our growing tourism and hospitality industry."