Derry couple surprised with huge wedding gift

The family and friends of Cahir Cooke, who is from Eglinton, and Michelle Feeney, from Claudy, made huge ‘Bride and Groom’ bales of hay, complete with a veil and flags from their rival Gaelic teams, ahead of their upcoming wedding.

Cahir’s sister Catherine explained: “Cahir and Michelle first met almost 15 years ago when Cahir used to be a regular in the pizza bar where Michelle worked but little did Michelle know that she would go from cooking pizzas to one day becoming a ‘Cooke’!

“Michelle now works as an accountant for Learning Pool while Cahir works in The Lycra Company and is a part time farmer. Michelle has always been an animal lover but since they have got together, she now is a keen farmer and has recently purchased two Highland cows.

“Both have a passion for Gaelic football and running. Michelle plays for Claudy ladies and Cahir plays for Slaughtmanus. There is always a bit of light hearted rivalry and banter about this.

“They have bought land and property at Brockagh Road Slaughtmanus where they plan to set up home and it’s on this land that family and friends surprised them with the bride and groom haybales.”

Michelle and Cahir will tie the knot on Saturday, October 15.

“The Farmer has found his wife!” Said Catherine.

