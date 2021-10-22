Derry Halloween fireworks: Translink laying on late buses across Derry, Strabane, County Derry and night train to Coleraine

An additional train services to Coleraine has now been confirmed as well as extra buses servicing the city, Strabane and County Derry for those who wish to witness the firerworks display over thE River Foyle on Ocotber 31.

A spokesperson said today: “We are committed to playing our part in making the City’s Halloween festivities a success and have worked closely with Derry City and Strabane District Council to provide appropriate services to make it easy for people to travel public transport. A special train will leave the North West Transport Hub at 9.45pm, travelling to Coleraine.

“Additional late-night bus and coach services will operate including: 22.00 - 212 service going to Castledawson; 21.45 - 98 service going to Strabane; 21.45 - 145 service going to Greysteel, Eglinton via Strathfoyle; 21:45 - Cityside bus A serving - Slievemore, Skeoge and Culmore; 21:45 - Cityside bus B serving – Creggan, Hazelbank, Ballymagroarty

2018: The fireworks display over the River Foyle in Derry. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 31.10.18

21:45 - Waterside bus serving – Kilfennan, Gobnasacle, Curryneirin

“Additional shuttle buses are operating between 5pm and 10pm between 29th and 31st October between the North West Transport Hub and Foyle Street BusCentre to facilitate people using the Walking Trail.