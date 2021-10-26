Five main N.W. zones for Halloween outdoors from Friday to Sunday 5-10pm. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 28.10.17

Derry Halloween: The 5 Twilight Zones - What’s happening where?

Five main N.W. zones for Halloween outdoors from Friday to Sunday 5-10pm.

By Brendan McDaid
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 12:33 pm

Some events may require pre-booking. See www.derryhalloween.com

1.

Zone One: The Whispering Wharf QUEENS QUAY & FOYLE EMBANKMENT As the chilling winds rise from the sea to greet her, Cailleach, Queen of Winter, Goddess of the Cold and Winds will lead visitors through Samhain storytelling and the ghost stories that haunt both our World and the World Beyond the Walls. Picture Martin McKeown. 26.10.20

2.

ZONE TWO: The City of Bones GUILDHALL SQUARE & THE DIAMOND Prepare yourself to meet Walter de Burgh and his ancestors as they haunt the confines of the Walled City, turning it into their very own ‘City of Bones’. With installations and guises to chill even the coldest of hearts, the spirit of this starved knight will be welcomed by the people of Derry as they embrace Samhain. (Photo Lorcan Doherty)

Photo: ©Lorcan Doherty

3.

ZONE 3: The Awakening & The Forest of Shadows EBRINGTON SQUARE & ST. COLUMB’S PARK • FREE As the veil between this world and the next decays, the days of Samhain and Hallowe’en open the door for an Awakening. Portals emerge allowing eager crowds to move through the Samhain circle. As ominous spirits appear... waiting. Drifting along the banks of the Foyle, nothing is what it seems as you enter the lair of Phantom Queen Morrigan. Welcoming you with dancing flames and hypnotic, mesmerising displays, luring you into the depths of the forest. Beware of paths lined with shape-shifting creatures and shadows that disguise whatever Queen Morrigan desires. (Photo: Martin McKeown)

4. DER - HALLOWEEN EVENING DERRY

ZONE four: The Lost World STRABANE - VARIOUS LOCATIONS Spooky shenanigans are set to return to Strabane this autumn as Hallowe’en descends on the town once again. A gruesome programme of animation and festivities will occur around the town. Explore the unknown through Strabane town centre, but remember to keep your guard as you may discover some strange unwanted characters lurking that have got lost on their way to the Awakening and come through the wrong portal, landing in Strabane. Stories and tall tales to be told! Start at the Alley Theatre Courtyard and follow the trail with interesting characters along the way through the spooky streets of Strabane. DER4419GS - 057

