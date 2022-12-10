Sustrans is the charity making it easier for people to walk and cycle. Cat organises activities to help local people achieve that. She also works in partnership with Life Cycles providing Cycle Fix and Save workshops. This Saturday December 10, there will be a ‘Big Xmas Bike Sale’ at the train station from 1 – 5 pm, followed by a Santa Cycle from 5 – 6pm. Visit Sustrans NI on Eventbrite to join the cycle and other local activities or follow @SustransNI on Twitter and Facebook.

Cat - who is originally from Omagh - spent her adult life in York, London and Malaysia before returning to the North West in April 2021 and organising her hometown’s first ever Pride. As a poet, Cat has won slams, been published in anthologies and was part of the Spoken Word Educators programme with an MA from Goldsmith’s University.

How would you describe yourself?

Cat Brogan is the North West Greenway Network Active Travel Officer with Sustrans.

Passionate, impatient, resourceful.Happiest childhood memory?

Going to a Native America Powwow on a family holiday in the US when I was 8 years old.What was your first job?

Gormley’s Newsagents in Omagh at 15.Favourite book?

It’s a play – Translations by Brian Friel.Favourite film?

Rafiki.Favourite television programme?

Dr Quinn Medicine Woman – the first prime time TV show to be produced and written by a woman (it came out in 1993, I loved it as a child and have recently started rewatching it).

Favourite expression?

Waste not, want not

Favourite method of relaxation?

Spending time with my partnerFavourite holiday destination?

Pakistan with my best friend. It was such a privilege to experience her culture, heritage and meet her granny before she passed.Who would you most like to meet?

Michaela Coel (Writer/Actor/Director of Chewing Gum and I May Destroy You).What makes you angry?

Lack of democracy and poor transport, health, education and economic infrastructure in the North West of Ireland.What makes you happy?

Cycling, listening to podcasts, being in nature, music and spending time with loved ones.What human quality do you most admire?

Getting the job done.What human quality do you least admire?

Self-centredness.What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

Falling off a stage in front of 200 students, spraining my ankle and having to continue with the workshop as if nothing happened. Thankfully my partner was there to drive me home.

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?

Sexual assaultWhat is your greatest fear?

Not making the most of how lucky I am.What has been the high point of your life to date?

Initiating Omagh PrideHow would you like to be remembered?

For co-creating communityWhat is your most treasured possession?

My engagement ring. It’s hard to believe that marriage equality only happened in N.Ireland in 2020, thanks to MPs in Westminster. Same sex relationships are illegal in my partner’s country. Having our love legally recognised means we can live and work in the Republic or Ireland with the same rights as everyone else, something that neither of us could have imagined growing up and we are so grateful for.If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

Develop St Lucia Barracks in Omagh into a thriving community in the heart of the town. Allow people to access the granite buildings that put Ebrington to shame. Re-open the 44 empty houses and community centre. Allow access through the extensive grounds.

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for? A childIf you could write your own epitaph what would it be?

Enjoy

