Derry photographer surprised to find bird of prey feasting on magpie in garden

Derry photographer and writer Hugh Gallagher got a bit of a shock as he looked out the window while preparing his dinner at home and saw a bird of prey enjoying its own feast in his garden.

The well-known Creggan man said he got a bit of a shock on seeing the sharp clawed bird making mincemeat out of a magpie on the lawn.

Not wanting to miss such a rare opportunity, Mr Gallagher grabbed his camera and managed to get a few good shots of the bird and its unfortunate prey.

He said he isn’t sure about what type of bird of prey the bird but that it might be a sparrow hawk, and the bird does bear a striking resemblance to a female sparrow hawk.

The bird of prey which swooped on the magpie in Mr Gallagher's garden in Creggan. (Photos: Hugh Gallagher)

Speaking about his close encounter, Mr Gallagher said: “I was pouring the spuds last Saturday around 5pm when I saw the feathers flying and it sitting among the remains in my back garden eating away.

"It took me a while to get my camera from upstairs, getting auld ye see!

“There’s hundreds of magpies up here in Creggan. They have a reputation for attacking other birds and stealing eggs.

"The hawk came back the next day to finish eating and had a running battle with the magpies. My sister says they were holding a wake!”

The bird of prey in Melmore, Creggan, Derry on September 14 2024. (Photo: Hugh Gallagher)

Mr Gallagher pointed out that the Creggan used to be forested before they built the estate.

"The reservoir or Creggan Country Park still contains wildlife. I have photographed hares and visiting birds but no killer-birds. Boy can they move fast!” he said.

The bird’s colouring is also not unlike the peregrine falcon of over a decade ago which hit the headlines as it soared between St. Eugene's and St. Columb's Cathedrals hunting pigeons and other prey and swooping down close to people attending services.

Prior to this, the falcons had been a familiar sight as residents of both of Derry’s cathedrals for decades.

Part of the remains of the magpie.

When we raised the resemblance, Mr Gallagher said: "I remember the one in the Cathedral alright. It used to swoop down and attack mass-goers.

"People came from everywhere to try and see it or photograph it!”

If you can help identify the bird make sure and comment below.