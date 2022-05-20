Derry Solar system to blast away after weekend festival

The Our Place in Space sculpture trail is to launch off to it’s next destination on Sunday, May 22.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Friday, 20th May 2022, 4:43 pm

The trail was in place for a month and saw the city through the Jazz Festival and breaking the world record attempt for the most astronauts in one place but now, it’s to head to it’s next destination.

An ‘epic’ farewell festival will be held this weekend to celebrate the success of the initiative and allow for one last hurrah around the planets. It all kicks off tomorrow (Saturday, May 21) in St Columb’s Park with performances and workshops during the day from 12pm–5pm and settle in for solar cinema from 5pm to late and continues on Sunday.

The festival is free but some events require a ticket due to limited availability. To view the full schedule of events or to book workshops, click here for Saturday and here for Sunday.

Our Place in Space: In Your Space Circus performers in the Bay Road at various times. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 211
People arrive at Bay Road Park to take part in a successful world record attempt for the most people dressed as astronauts in one place. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2216GS – 190