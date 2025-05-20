Derry's first River Rush Raft Race seeking teams to make a splash for mental health and rescue services

Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) and AWARE NI are joining forces to launch a new fundraising event in support of vital local mental health and rescue services.

The inaugural River Rush Raft Race will take place on Saturday, 13 September, and the two charities are calling on local businesses, sports clubs, families, and groups of friends to build a raft, join the fun, and help raise crucial funds for their local services.

This unique race invites adult participants to design and build their own rafts before competing in a light-hearted, high-energy challenge that celebrates teamwork and friendly competition.

Timed to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day, the event brings together these two local charities united by a shared mission of supporting people facing mental health challenges. While AWARE NI delivers education, prevention, and early intervention support across Northern Ireland, FSR provides critical, often lifesaving, frontline response along the River Foyle.

Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers make a splash as they prepare for the River Rush Raft Race, taking place on Saturday 13 September. Photo Stephen Latimer

The raft race itself is open to adult participants, with the wider event built with community in mind. Spectators of all ages can enjoy a vibrant family fun day, complete with music, food, and activities at FSR’s Base.

Margaret McCrossan, Community Fundraising Officer at AWARE NI, said: “Too often, charities find themselves competing for the same fundraising pound but by working together and sharing resources, we can make an even greater impact. This collaboration allows us to raise essential funds for the work we both do to support and protect people across the North West.

"AWARE NI runs 24 support groups across Northern Ireland, including five in this region alone. These groups offer a safe space for people to talk, connect, and find support when they need it most.”

“We also provide a support email and telephone line, outreach activities, awareness raising campaigns, and mental health training to schools and workplaces across the country.”

Front row (L–R): Stephen Twells (Foyle Search and Rescue), Bláthnaid McCole, Ciara O’Donnell, and Denise O’Neill (Hunter Apparel Solutions), and Margaret McCrossan (AWARE NI), joined by Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers as they gear up for the River Rush Raft Race on Saturday 13 September. Photo: Stephen Latimer.

Adding to the day’s significance is the personal connection of Hunter Apparel Solutions, the event’s main sponsor. In 2018, Aodhan - a close relative of several team members at the company - tragically lost his life to suicide. The experience left a profound impact on the company and underscored the urgent need for support services like those offered by both charities. In his memory, Aodhan’s family and their colleagues

are coming together to raise funds and awareness.

Bláthnaid McCole, Chief Talent & Culture Officer at Hunter Apparel Solutions, said: "FSR play an essential role in protecting lives along the River Foyle, and their commitment, dedication, and service to the people of this city cannot be overstated. As a family-run business rooted in community values, we at Hunter Apparel are honoured to support their work and help raise awareness and funds through this event. It especially means a lot to us, as Aodhan’s family, to be involved in helping raise money for these charities.”

"We encourage everyone to get involved, support the teams, and enjoy what promises to be an exciting day for a great cause.”

Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers make a splash as they prepare for the River Rush Raft Race, taking place on Saturday 13 September. Stephen Latimer

Stephen Twells, Chairperson of Foyle Search and Rescue, said: “We’re proud to join forces with AWARE NI for the inaugural River Rush Raft Race - an exciting new event on the River Foyle that brings people together for fun, teamwork, and a powerful cause.

"As we mark World Suicide Prevention Day, this is about more than just racing—it’s about raising awareness, encouraging conversation, and supporting the life-saving work both our organisations do in the community. A huge thank-you to Hunter Apparel Solutions, our main sponsor, for their incredible support in making this event possible.”

"There are still opportunities for other sponsors to get involved, and we’re encouraging teams far and wide to sign up, get creative, and help us make a real difference.”

Registrations for teams and sponsorship opportunities are now open. To get involved, visit aware-ni.org/river-rush.