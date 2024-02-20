Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry City & Strabane District Council elected representatives were furnished with some of the details of the large-scale events due to take place at the north west’s largest outdoor public space at the February meeting of the Business & Culture Committee.

The three promoters hosting events this summer are Genome Events Limited’s with a three day Jika! Jika! festival from June 27 to 30, Halo Promotions Limited’s three day festival from July 26 to 28 and Inn Village Security and Events’ Foyle Fest 2024 from August 23 to 24.

Two other events were scheduled for this summer but the promoters behind one of them, earmarked for May 24 to 26, had to withdraw as it was unable to meet the strict conditions that full details were submitted six months in advance. The Council said they have had no response from another successful promoter with regards to a separate event from August 3 to 4, and were considering this event as also having been withdrawn.

The stage set for a previous gig at Ebrington. DER2130GS - 048

A report presented by Head of Derry & Strabane Council Culture Aeidin McCarter stated that the five acts which had been selected “cover many genres of music” including electronic, dance, rock, country and pop/ indie. “Two of the successful applicants currently have announced some of their gigs and appear to have tickets on sale for June and August dates,” the report stated.

There is currently a cap of five events per year requiring an entertainment license that can be held at Ebrington, and the five were chosen via a marking system from among eight who had applied to host events at Ebrington after a short application process in November 2023.

One local Councillor expressed concern over the confirmed 40% reduction in the number of events being held.

SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell said: “We have had this discussion before. There was widespread anger and disappointment when news broke previously that there would be no events at Ebrington. That anger was well-placed because we have got an ideal concert venue in the middle of the city that wasn’t going to be used.

Crowds at a previous concert at Ebrington Square. Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 26.06.14

"Things have moved on a bit, we set up this process looking for events for this summer. We have got some which is good news. which is positive. There is currently a cap on the number of events that require an entertainment license that can be held at Ebrington, That cap is five. We had eight applications. Now we have three events we hope will proceed this summer. People out there will look and see Ebrington as the city centre location, an ideal location that is largely under-utilised. I walk through it twice a day it is a fantastic setting but it is just not used, it’s not used, especially the square itself.”

Colr. Farrell asked if there was any scope to run another exercise to fill the two spaces that had become vacant, but he was told there wouldn’t be scope for this, but that the site was open for other events that do not require an entertainment license.

Aeidin McCarter said the three events being staged each involved multiple-day concerts and that this was a positive development.

Meanwhile Aeidin McCarter said Council has continued to liaise with with The Executive Office (TEO) as directed in a motion passed back in September which reaffirmed Council’s commitment to the transfer of Ebrington as soon as is practicably possible, and which tasked officers with urgently engaging with TEO so Council could provide the management and oversight function of sustainable and cost-effective events at Ebrington Square.

Crowds at a previous concert at Ebrington Square.

The motion was tabled amid public outrage over the lack of events being staged at the former army base site, which was handed back for the benefit of people here over 20 years ago.

The Council said that it remains committed to working with all relevant partners to ensure every avenue is explored to bring events to Ebrington Square in 2024.

Both TEO and the Council recognise, elected reps were told, the need for a comprehensive events and management strategy for the overall site in the longer term and to develop this there is a need for proper engagement with all stakeholders, the report states.

TEO have identified that there are currently legal restrictions on the site in relation to events, including a limit on the number of events which can be held and have said they are “committed to reviewing this as part of the overall strategy development”.

“To do this TEO wants to engage widely on ways to realise the full potential of Ebrington for the people and communities of Derry~Londonderry and across the District. This includes an inclusive and ambitious approach to creative and cultural events and vibrancy at Ebrington”.

In light of this, the Executive Office is initiating a series of 1-2-1 meetings with a range of stakeholders to include business and arts sectors, elected representatives, community, residents, schools, and local interest groups, event promoters and tenants. In addition, two public events are planned by March 2024 to support discussion on shared ambitions for Ebrington, including events on Ebrington Square.

Aeidin McCarter said it was important to stress that the restriction on number of events only applied to those requiring an entertainment license, and that the TEO welcomed enquiries for all other activities and animation from relevant groups and will endeavor to facilitate these.

Construction works to develop the new DNA maritime museum on the fringes of Ebrington Square in 2025 may have some implications for events next year and there is currently no confirmation of any process for 2025.

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton earlier said it was “good to see there are applications coming in” and that learning from any mistakes made now for the future was crucial.