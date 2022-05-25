Donegal secures 14 Blue Flags and two Green Coast Awards

An Taisce announced that 12 beaches and two marinas in the county are receiving Blue Flags. These international awards recognise excellent bathing water quality and promote sound environmental management of beaches, marinas and inland bathing waters around the world.

Beaches in Donegal which received Blue Flags are Bundoran, Rossnowlagh, Murvagh, Fintra, Portnoo/Narin, Carrickfinn, Killahoey, Marblehill, Downings, Portsalon, Culdaff, Stroove, in addition to marinas at Greencastle and Rathmullan.

In addition beaches at Dooey, Magheroarty, Drumatinney and Ballyheirnan have all received Green Coast awards in 2022.

Portnoo/Narin Blue Flag Beach

Donegal County Council encourages the public to enjoy the county’s award winning beaches in a safe and sustainable manner. Beach users are also reminded to take care in or on the water and take note of water safety precautions. The public are also asked to leave no trace on our beaches, other than footsteps. If bins are provided dispose of your waste in a bin otherwise please take your waste with you to dispose of it in a responsible manner.

In welcoming the announcement Chief Executive of Donegal County Council John G McLaughlin acknowledged that it is extremely important for the county that it receives this international recognition for the beaches and he underlined the role that they play in the county’s economy. He commended the role played by local communities working alongside Donegal County Council in ensuring that the county secured these awards. Donegal’s world class beaches along with its spectacular scenery and friendly welcome make it a great place to live, work and visit.