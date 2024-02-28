Donegal wins Gold Standard award for accessibility initiative at its beautiful beaches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John G Mc Laughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, said this represents a significant milestone in the ongoing commitment to building an inclusive and accessible county.

The recognition of this national award highlights the collaboration between all departments in Donegal County Council and the partnerships with community, tourism, and business organisations.

The objective of this project is to overcome the barriers that exist for many people and establish enhanced opportunities for beach accessibility. Therefore, identifying a systematic approach to achieving this goal across the county.

Receiving the award from Councillor Michael Anglim Chair of LAMA were Donegal County Council staff: Seamus Hopkins, Senior Engineer Water & Environment, Pamela Smullen, Development Officer, Sláintecare Healthy Communities, Trudi O Reilly, Access Officer, John Mc Carron, Senior Executive Engineer, Garry Martin Director of Economic Development, Emergency Services and Information Systems. Also included is Marty Whelan, MC of LAMA Awards.

As the initiative has evolved, infrastructural improvements have been completed and further enhanced by mobility equipment at suitable locations. This includes the provision of 15 beach wheelchairs, mobility walkers, installation of boardwalks, beach mats, seating areas and viewpoints.

Last Autumn saw the introduction of two of the all-terrain / beach wheelchairs as well as enhancement works on the beloved Tip O'Neill Trail in Inishowen, and there is also beach wheelchair access at Culdaff.

Alongside this, is the ongoing initiative to establish ‘Changing Place’ facilities at select beach locations, catering for individuals with higher level of need.

Cathaoirleach, Martin Harley extended his congratulations to all those involved in this achievement and commended Donegal County Council staff, the local communities and his fellow Elected Members for their continued support of these initiatives.

Left: iCARE Children's Coordinator Niamh Clerkin together with Clodagh Murray, Donegal County Council Sláintecare Healthy Communities Inishowen Local Development Officer and Jano Qarajol. Right: Children and staff from iCARE - Donal Kearney with Rhys Kearney and Isla Rose Doherty, Niamh Clerkin with Jack Peirce pictured with Gabriel Doherty, Manager of Sliabh Sneacht Centre and Clodagh Murray, Donegal County Council Sláintecare Healthy Communities Inishowen Local Development Officer at the launch of Tip O'Neill Trail Enhancement Works and two All Terrain/Beach Wheelchairs.

Accessibility audits of five blue flag beaches, funded by Donegal County Council’s Sláintecare Healthy Communities Programme, have been a significant part of the process, providing a roadmap for short, medium, and long-term actions.

These audits serve as a template for identifying and addressing accessibility barriers across all beaches in the county.

Michael McGarvey, Director of Service for Water and Environment acknowledged the importance of creating healthier and more inclusive communities, that can be enjoyed by everybody regardless of their ability.

He highlighted how the resources within our locality greatly impact our overall health and wellbeing, and he reaffirmed his ongoing commitment to this project.

Donegal County Council staff and representatives from shortlisted projects attending the LAMA Awards 2024. (Theodoro Photography)

In addition, Donegal County Council was acknowledged nationally for other shortlisted projects in the following categories: Best Tourism: Shoulder Season Tourism Campaign; Best Enterprise & Start Up Hub: Disrupt by The Sea; Best Communications with #BuyDonegal23

and Best Green Sustainable: Inishowen Rivers Trust. Paul Dawso was also recognsed for Community Volunteer.