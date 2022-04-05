Downhill Strand - where even cars like to dip their wheels in the water - Beauty spots of the NW part 1

Discover NI describes Downhill beach as part of a glorious 7 mile stretch of sand and surf offering a wealth of activities including water sports, scenic walks and facilities for that perfect family day out. The beach frequently attains the Blue Flag Award, most recently in 2019. Cars are permitted on this beach throughout the year.

The Discover NI website says: “Downhill beach and dunes, together with Benone and Magilligan beach and dunes, is an Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI) and a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) due to the quality of the sand dunes and associated flora and fauna. This special landscape offers opportunities for nature walks and sightings of bird life amongst a backdrop of cascading waterfalls, extensive sand dunes, and the prominent Mussenden Temple, one of the most photographed buildings in Northern Ireland. The Temple offers breath-taking views of the North Coast and dramatic 18th century ruins waiting to be explored.”

It is one of the most scenic strands in Ireland with views to counties Donegal, Antrim and Derry.

Downhill/ Mussenden Temple

the website adds: “Downhill Beach was used in the filming of Game of Throne®s as Dragonstone, where the Seven Idols of Westeros were burned and Melisandre, flames dancing into the night sky, proclaimed: “For the night is dark and full of terrors.”

The nearest town to Downhill Beach is Castlerock, a small coastal town offering accommodation, pubs, restaurants, and rail and transport links. Other nearby destinations includes the seaside resorts of Portrush and Portstewart.

Facilities include:

On-beach free car parking (please take note of tidal and soft sand conditions)

Dogs allowed (restrictions apply 1st June - 15th Sept)

Horse riding (restrictions apply 1st May – 30th Sept, permitted before 11am and after 7pm)

Toilets at beach entrance.