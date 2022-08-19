Free bike marking sessions in Derry & Strabane next week

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first session will take place on Wednesday, August 24 in Drumahoe, from 4pm to 6pm, in the car park behind the play park. This has been organised by Derry City & Strabane police officers and the local Crime Prevention Officer in conjunction with Drumahoe Community Association.

On Thursday, August 25, 11am- 3pm, bike owners can bring their bikes to sessions in Strabane being held in the car park, Dock Street.

A spokesperson said no appointment is required for any of the sessions. Bike owners can drop in with their bikes at a time when suits, between the times listed. Bikes will be registered with a unique reference number created in case it’s stolen and registered with the Bike Register website. This marking process enables police to quickly confirm ownership details for any lost, or stolen bicycle when recovered.

Crime Prevention Officer Mitchel Freedman at a bike marking event during the recent Foyle Maritime Festival.

Derry City & Strabane Crime Prevention Officer, Mitchel Freedman said: “For anyone who has ever had their bike stolen, it’s upsetting. Having your bike frame marked is a really important and worthwhile crime prevention measure. These sessions are free and don’t take long. We’re encouraging bike owners who haven’t registered their frame to come along and get it done for free.”