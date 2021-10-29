Halloween fun at Mullan Hope Centre, Moville farmers’ market

Geraldine Mullan pictured at a recent Family HOPE Day at the centre in Moville. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2134GS – 001

The popular market will be transformed for Hallowe’en, with traders all in fancy dress, ‘spooky pizzas’, pumpkin carving, a colouring competition for the children, a selfie booth and much more.

There will also be spot prizes for the best fancy dress.

Seven local schools have helped in turning the tunnels into a true Halloween event by creating fabulous props and artwork.

The schools involved are Scoil Eoghain, Moville; Gaelscoil Cois Feabhail, Moville; St Columb’s, Moville; Scoil Colmcille, Greencastle; Scoil Mhuire, Gleneely, Donagh NS, Carndonagh and Scoil Naomh Fionán, Whitecastle NS.

The Mullan Hope Centre was set up by Geraldine Mullan in honour of her husband John and children Tomas and Amelia, who tragically died in 2020.

The centre is a hub for the local community and the weekly farmers’ market attracts people from far and wide.

Geraldine encouraged both adults and children alike to turn up in fancy dress on Sunday to get into the Hallowe’en spirit and be in with a chance of winning a spot prize.

There will also be prizes for the two best fancy dressed traders.

The market is held in three tunnels, so there will be no concerns about the weather and it will be live streamed on Facebook for those who can’t make it but want to see all the creepy creations made by the schoolchildren.

Geraldine pointed out how there will be all manner of crafts and delights on sale, as well as tea and coffee available.

Geraldine said she wants the day to be about creating memories for families.

“ I was so fortunate to have been married to John and have my children.

“I realise how precious life is and how precious memories are.

“I would give anything to be able to go trick or treating with them.

“We’d probably be going into Derry for the fireworks. But I have my wonderful memories of the past and I know how important they are.

“It’d be lovely to see other families making these memories too.”

The Halloween Farmers’ Market and day of family fun will be held at The Mullan Hope Centre, Moville from 11.30am to 3pm this Sunday, October 31.