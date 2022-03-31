The mural shows a young girl with images of a satellite, dinosaurs and trees around her and represents the About Us projection project which showed life from the big bang until now.

Karl Porter from UV Arts said: “This mural is sort of a bit of promotion for the event but also the legacy that it leaves behind. I loved the About Us programme, it just showed we’re all in this together and it really got people thinking about life and the universe. We were slightly intimidated to be doing this mural because of that but we loved it at the same time.

“We had some bad weather while we were doing it which made doing the mural very difficult. If you imagine being on a ladder or a cherry picker when it’s windy, you get a sort of metronome effect, so it took us longer to do this than we would have liked but that’s the beauty of street art.

“We have a few more ideas for projects that could go along the Strand Road. Some of them are geared more towards tourism but in a very artistic way. We get to up-skill our team massively through this too. One day we’re painting text, the other it’s abstract art or something completely different so we get to learn new skills.

“The aim of UV Arts is not to regenerate the city or create tourism but it is an underlying objective. We want to fill the city with positive art and this trail of art would keep people in the city for another day or even half a day. If we can get more people out on the street, walking around the lesser spotted areas, like this one on the Strand Road, they’ll visit the shops and cafes in that area too and that will in turn, boost the local economy.

“These vacant spots are just lying empty so this draws attention to those areas and brightens it all up a bit. It’s just great to see a bit of life about these areas of the city.”

The mural can be viewed travelling along the Strand Road towards the Culmore Road area of the city.