How to join Phil Coulter and sing The Town I Loved So Well in Derry this weekend

Musical icon Phil will be at there in person at Derry’s Ebrington Square at 2pm this Saturday, October 8 for the one-off ‘Come and Sing’ event which will be filmed for broadcast at the 10th City of Derry International Choir Festival.

Members of the public from all over are being invited to just turn up before 2pm and raise their voices in an epic sing-along with the star, performing the iconic hit and Derry’s anthem, ‘The Town I Loved So Well’.

The event will come the day after the international star will join a small list of esteemed sons and daughters of Derry in being conferred with the Freedom of the City on Friday evening. The high honour will be bestowed at a ceremony in the city’s Guildhall on Friday evening.

Phil Coulter as he is, and as a boy growing up in his beloved Derry.

Taking to his Facebook page over recent days, Phil Coulter said he was “excited to announce” the two back-to-back milestone events happening in Derry.

“On Fri 7th I am being presented with the Freedom of the City, at a special ceremony in the Guildhall in front of family and close friends. I only wish my parents could be there! On Sat 8th we are filming a historic singing of The Town I Loved So Well, led by myself, massed choirs and any Derry folk who just want to come along and have a sing!! It's going to be historic!” he said.

The latter event, a celebration of Phil’s 80th birthday year and the City of Derry International Choir Festival’s 10th edition, is sponsored by Allstate NI and is set to get the people of Derry in the mood for the festival of music.

The five-day festival programme, which runs from October 19 – 23, will comprise of gala concerts, live performances, both competitive and non-competitive, as well as world-class choral events.

Phil Coulter was the 2021 recipient of the Derry Journal Lifetime Achievement Award at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards.