Damien, Grayce, Daithi, Evan and Renna pictured at the recent Galliagh Community Fun weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 087

IN PICTURES: August 15th weekend family festival in Galliagh area of Derry

Fun over the August 15th weekend in the Galliagh area of the city.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 10:52 am

Pictures: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Gerry and Jackie Coyle provided entertainment at the recent Galliagh Community Fun weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 083

There were lots of fun and games at the recent successful Galliagh Community Fun weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 085

Friends Rua and Kelsey were at the recent Galliagh Community Fun weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 086

The ‘magnificent eleven’ ready for action at the recent Galliagh Community Fun weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 089

