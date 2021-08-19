IN PICTURES: August 15th weekend family festival in Galliagh area of Derry

Weekend of fun planned for Derry's historic Cathedral Quarter

25 of the funniest Derry Girls quotes and jokes

News you can trust since 1772

The ‘magnificent eleven’ ready for action at the recent Galliagh Community Fun weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 089

Friends Rua and Kelsey were at the recent Galliagh Community Fun weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 086

There were lots of fun and games at the recent successful Galliagh Community Fun weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 085

Gerry and Jackie Coyle provided entertainment at the recent Galliagh Community Fun weekend. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2121GS – 083