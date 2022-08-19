News you can trust since 1772
The Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog gets underway on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 040

In PICTURES: Colm Quigley Jog In The Bog in Derry

Smiling faces as hundreds gathered in Derry to take part in the Colm Quigley ‘Jog in the Bog’ 5K.

By George Sweeney
Friday, 19th August 2022, 8:27 am

The event on Thursday evening was all the more special this year as the ‘Jog’ was returning for the first time in three years.

Huge congratulations to Spartan Allan Bogle, winner of the race.

Allan last took part in the event 17 years ago when he also finish first.

The Jog In The Bog is held during the Féile in memory of North West Triathlon legend Colm Quigley.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Spartan Allan Bogle (centre) won the 2022 Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog on Thursday evening last. Matt McLaughlin, Foyle Valley was placed second and Mark Mullen, Spartans was third. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 035

Mammy Banter and ladies from WAVES took part in the Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 050

Spartans runners Anna, Lillie Mae and Aoife took part in the Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 036

Runners make their way along Rossville Street during the Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 041

