In PICTURES: Colm Quigley Jog In The Bog in Derry

The event on Thursday evening was all the more special this year as the ‘Jog’ was returning for the first time in three years.

Huge congratulations to Spartan Allan Bogle, winner of the race.

Allan last took part in the event 17 years ago when he also finish first.

The Jog In The Bog is held during the Féile in memory of North West Triathlon legend Colm Quigley.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Spartan Allan Bogle (centre) won the 2022 Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog on Thursday evening last. Matt McLaughlin, Foyle Valley was placed second and Mark Mullen, Spartans was third. Photo: George Sweeney.

Mammy Banter and ladies from WAVES took part in the Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney.

Spartans runners Anna, Lillie Mae and Aoife took part in the Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney.

Runners make their way along Rossville Street during the Colm Quigley Jog in the Bog on Thursday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney.