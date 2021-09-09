Jump NI’s Josh Agnew and George McGowan, perform in Waterloo Place during the Carnival of Colours festival, last weekend. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2136GS – 040

IN PICTURES: Derry City of Culture’s weekend of festivals September 2021

There was acrobatics, street theatre, graffiti art, music and more last weekend as Derry reclaimed its title as the City of Culture.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 10:27 am

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal

Molly, aged 5, poses with artist Sir Nirdosh who sketched her portrait during the Carnival of Colours festival last weekend. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2136GS – 013

There was a large turnout for the Carnival of Colours festival last weekend. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2136GS – 033

Graffiti artists demonstrate their craft, in Waterloo Place, during the Carnival of Colours festival last weekend. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2136GS – 010

People enjoy the entertainment in Guildhall Square during the Carnival of Colours festival last weekend. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2136GS – 009

