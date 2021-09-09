IN PICTURES: Derry City of Culture’s weekend of festivals September 2021

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal
Molly, aged 5, poses with artist Sir Nirdosh who sketched her portrait during the Carnival of Colours festival last weekend. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2136GS – 013
There was a large turnout for the Carnival of Colours festival last weekend. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2136GS – 033
Graffiti artists demonstrate their craft, in Waterloo Place, during the Carnival of Colours festival last weekend. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2136GS – 010
People enjoy the entertainment in Guildhall Square during the Carnival of Colours festival last weekend. Photo: George Sweeney / Derry Journal. DER2136GS – 009