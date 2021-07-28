IN PICTURES: Derry Summer Cúl Camps at Doire Trasna and Na Magha

IN PICTURES: Sunny days in Derry and Donegal July 2021

Future hurling All Stars in action at the recent Cul Camp at Na Magha Hurling Club. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2128GS - 034

Young footballers pictured Doire Trasnas Cúl Camp held at Corrody Road, earlier this week. (Photo: George Sweeney). DER2129GS - 017

Some of the Primary School children who attended Doire Trasnas first Cúl Camp held at An gort seo na hAislinge, Corrody Road, earlier this week. (Photo: George Sweeney). DER2129GS - 016

Young hurlers pictured at the recent Cul Camp at Na Magha Hurling Club. DER2128GS - 033