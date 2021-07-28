Some of the kids who took part in Doire Trasnas Cúl Camp held at Corrody Road, earlier this week. (Photo: George Sweeney). DER2129GS -018

IN PICTURES: Derry Summer Cúl Camps at Doire Trasna and Na Magha

Local boys and girls having fun as they hone their skills and learn some new ones at the summer camps.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 5:41 pm

Young hurlers pictured at the recent Cul Camp at Na Magha Hurling Club. DER2128GS - 033

Some of the Primary School children who attended Doire Trasnas first Cúl Camp held at An gort seo na hAislinge, Corrody Road, earlier this week. (Photo: George Sweeney). DER2129GS - 016

Young footballers pictured Doire Trasnas Cúl Camp held at Corrody Road, earlier this week. (Photo: George Sweeney). DER2129GS - 017

Future hurling All Stars in action at the recent Cul Camp at Na Magha Hurling Club. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2128GS - 034

