Awakening the Walled City takes place across the town, the Peace Bridge and over at Ebrington and St Columb’s Park.
Awakening the Walled City takes place each night Friday to Sunday 6pm to 9pm.
Photographer George Sweeney got a preview of a few of the installations running last night.
Keep your eyes peeled, for you never know who’s watching you!
1. Preview of An homage at Austin’s building: Skeletons come to life in tribute to a legendary Halloween night in 1985 at Doherty’s bar. Friday to Sunday from 6pm to 9pm. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 073
2. Preview of Shadow Creatures underneath the Peace Bridge. The shadow creatures dare you to continue a journey into the Forest of Shadows Trail in St Colmb’s Park. Friday to Sunday from 6pm to 9pm. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 078
3. Preview of Shadow Creatures underneath the Peace Bridge. The shadow creatures dare you to continue a journey into the Forest of Shadows Trail in St Colmb’s Park. Friday to Sunday from 6pm to 9pm. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 077
4. Preview of Old Haunted Stories at Siam Thai, Shipquay Street, a visual montage of local haunting stories from the old convent in Pump Street. Friday to Sunday from 6pm to 9pm. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2243GS – 075
