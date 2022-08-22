In Pictures: Music and craic bring Derry’s Féile To A Close

A spokesperson for Féile said: “Over the last eight days, thousands of people from across the city and beyond came together in the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street and Fountain to laugh, dance, sing, debate, play, perform and celebrate everything that is great about these neighbourhoods where we live, learn, play, work, and visit.

“Féile 2022 would not have been possible without the support of our funders at The Executive Office, (Urban Villages & Communities In Transition), Derry City & Strabane District Council, Department of Foreign Affairs and the collaboration of our many partners, groups, initiatives, volunteers and residents from throughout the Bogside, Brandywell, Creggan, Bishop Street and Fountain areas who came together to shape and manage this year’s programme of events.”

Family events were a major feature of Féile 2022 with loads of events including family fun days, bus trips. Highlights included The Big Bog BBQ, The Ultimate Fun Day at The Gasyard and Wan Big Street Party on Central Drive and The Greatest Show.

Féile now programmes events throughout the year. For the latest news and info visit Gasyard Wall Feile on Facebook, Féile Derry on Twitter or www.youtube.com/feilemediaderryPictures by Jim McCafferty Photography.

