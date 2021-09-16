The Killea Community Park was officially opened by children on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 133

IN PICTURES: Opening of new play park in Derry - Donegal border at Killea village

There was much excitement at the weekend as local children officially opened the brand new Killea play park.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 11:07 am

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal

1. DER - KILLEA COMMUNITY PARK OPENING

Friends Róise Coyle and Ría McMenamin, both age 4, where at the newly opened Killea Community Park on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 137

2. DER - KILLEA COMMUNITY PARK OPENING

Committee members and children pictured at the opening of the Killea Community Park on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 125

3. DER - KILLEA COMMUNITY PARK OPENING

Garda Catherine Callaghan, Darcy, Riona and Jessica pictured at the newly opened Killea Community Park on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 128

4. DER - KILLEA COMMUNITY PARK OPENING

Children enjoy the facilities at the newly opened Killea Community Park on Saturday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 127

