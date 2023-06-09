News you can trust since 1772
Waterloo Street in the sunshine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 82Waterloo Street in the sunshine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 82
Waterloo Street in the sunshine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 82

IN PICTURES: Out & About in the Derry sunshine in June

The weather has been amazing and it looks set to continue later in June. Long may it last.
By George Sweeney
Published 9th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST

Pictures by George Sweeney.

As ever the water fountains are popular in the sunshine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 84

1. As ever the water fountains are popular in the sunshine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 84

As ever the water fountains are popular in the sunshine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 84 Photo: George Sweeney

Sabrina and Eddie enjoy the summer sunshine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 79

2. Sabrina and Eddie enjoy the summer sunshine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 79

Sabrina and Eddie enjoy the summer sunshine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 79 Photo: George Sweeney

Strolling along the Foyle embankment. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 86

3. People strolling along the Foyle embankment. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 86

Strolling along the Foyle embankment. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 86 Photo: George Sweeney

Relaxing in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 81

4. Relaxing in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 81

Relaxing in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2322GS - 81 Photo: George Sweeney

