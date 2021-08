IN PICTURES: Thunder Action Sports BMX show at Féile in Derry

Derry at juncture of top ‘Instagrammable’ routes - the Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coastal Route

Derry beauty spot Binevenagh hailed as one of the UK's top three wild wonders

News you can trust since 1772

Spectators at the Thunder Action Sports event held at St Mary’s Youth Club on Sunday afternoon last. DER2133GS – 009

BMX freestyle extravaganza from Karl McKee at the Thunder Action Sports event held at St Mary’s Youth Club on Sunday afternoon last. DER2133GS – 002

Breath-taking BMX freestyle stunts by Joel Harper at the Thunder Action Sports event held at St Maryâ€TMs Youth Club on Sunday afternoon last. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2133GS – 001

Amelia-Rose McGuinness, Logan Hamill, Myles Jeerasoo and Lorcan Kearney pictured with BMX freestyle stunt performer Joel Harper at the Thunder Action Sports event at St Mary’s Youth Club on Sunday afternoon last. Photos: George Sweeney. DER2133GS – 006