Launch of new Spraoi agus Spórt Summer Festival in Inishowen

The brochure features details of a range of fun activities and courses for boys and girls of all ages, from toddlers to teens.

“Surf the waves, get creative with Donegal Tweed, make a film, be a You Tuber and much more,” said Spraoi chief executive, Helen Nolan. “Our summer festival offers lots of opportunities to get out and get active, and to bring your inner creativity to life.”

Most camps and courses will run over July and August, although Surf Camp starts at the end of June and Parent and Toddler sessions run all summer.

There is a packed programme of events taking place this summer in Inishowen.

Helen said however that “places are limited on all the camps and workshops but you can book online through our website www.spraoiagussport.ie/ or Facebook page, or by texting 086 8420203.”

She added that discounts on activities fees may be available through the National Childcare Scheme.

Helen says one of the biggest hits of their summer programme is the Multi Activity Camp, which starts on July 4 and finishes on August 26.

There will be adventure summer camps in Culdaff.

It runs from 10am to 3pm, Monday to Friday, and costs €60 for the week or €15 per day.

“Each week is jam packed with outdoor games and activities, arts and crafts, technology, baking, dance, science, basketball, table tennis and much more. It’s suitable for ages 4 to 12 but children must have completed preschool and be starting primary school in September,” she said.

Another popular choice is the adrenaline-packed Adventure Summer Camp in Culdaff, which runs twice over the holidays. The first week is from July 18 to 22and the second camp is from August 22 to 26.

“Children can try kayaking, stand up paddle boarding, coast steering, bodyboarding, climbing, abseiling and much more. It’s from 9:30am to 3:30pm, costs €145 and is suitable for 7+ years,” Helen said.

Other camps and courses cover everything from baking and crafts to Fab Lab, animation and creative writing and An Ghaeltacht. You can download the full brochure on the website.