New face on Derry Quay given beautiful Irish name

The striking painting of a seal floating in plastic is by local artist Peaball and adorns the prominent gable wall of the Foyleview Apartments on the city’s riverfront.

A number of entrants opted for the apt choice of Rónán which means ‘little seal’ in Irish and, following a draw by Foyleview resident Patti Quinn, Carol Renner was chosen as the competition winner of an ECO Hamper.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said the new artwork would act as a stark reminder of the impact of plastic pollution on aquatic life.

Foyle Maritime Festival 2022 Credit Lorcan Doherty

“This stunning artwork is a lasting legacy of the 2022 Foyle Maritime Festival and tied in well with the week long theme of ‘What Lies Beneath’ our waters,” she said.

“It highlights the beauty of some of the aquatic life in Lough Foyle but also the impact of plastic pollution on our waters.

“I hope the fact that it is in such a prominent position of high footfall that it will deliver an effective message to recycle and reuse plastic wherever possible to help protect and preserve our precious natural resources.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council are asking everyone to join the ‘Be the Change’ movement by taking everyday actions to help improve our environment through the Big Plastic Pledge.

Signees are encouraged to commit to three behaviours to help protect the environment including using their own plastic water bottle, refusing plastic straws and encouraging sports clubs and events to find alternatives to single use plastic.