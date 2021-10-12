New network of Pulse Smart Hubs offering telecom and digitial services in Derry planned

Belfast-based technology firm, Urban Innovation Company (UIC) Limited. has applied for permission to install several Pulse Smart Hubs in the city centre.

The kiosks, featuring a double sided digital screen, are proposed for sites at Strand Road, Foyleside, the Richmond Centre, the Diamond, the Millennium Forum, Waterloo Place and Waterloo Street.

A design impact statement submitted in support of planning applications for the hubs explains: “UIC Ltd. is proposing to develop a strategic network of state-of-the-art electronic telecommunications apparatus ‘smart hubs.’

“Known as Pulse Smart Hubs, these will be implemented across the UK at no cost to the public purse.”

The first such network was rolled out in Belfast in January 2019, it states.

“It is hoped to deliver a network of beautifully designed and engineered Pulse Smart Hubs that digitally enable their environment and deliver next-generation connectivity and environmental sensing. The Pulse Smart Hubs can be tailored to meet the specific needs of their locality.