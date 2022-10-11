NW Carnival Initiative on crest of a wave this Halloween in Derry

With a packed four-day programme of activities drawing over 100,000 revellers from far and wide, Halloween night still remains the big draw, with over 40,000 visitors turning out to enjoy the annual Carnival parade and fireworks display that light up the city in a stunning festival finale each year.

Local creative hub the North West Carnival Initiative (NWCI) works in conjunction with Derry City and Strabane District Council to conjure up a magical evening of myth, magic and mayhem that takes over the streets and breathes life into the Samhain spirits.

Sadly, like all events during the pandemic, the parade has been on temporary hold, leaving a bit of a gap in the traditional festivities. 2019 was the last time the Initiative took to the streets for Derry Halloween, and it's been a long few years for the organisation that has long been at the creative heart of the event.

NW Carnival Initiative costume designer Helen Quigley pictured putting the final touches to some of the stunning costumes.

But this year the sewing machines have been going and the glue guns are out, as the NWCI gets to work once again, doing what it does best, preparing for a street festival like no other, as project manager Jim Collins reveals.

"I think what's so special about Derry Halloween, is that it's a showcase for the ordinary people of Derry, and we've missed working with the local community to create a celebration that is so truly unique to this place.

"Obviously during Covid, and as we emerged slowly from the pandemic, the health and safety of our artists and performers has been paramount. So it's been a very gradual return.

"Lockdown presented us with some creative opportunities as well, and chances to engage in different ways with new people," Jim explains. "When St Patrick's Day was cancelled for example, we did a lot of online engagement, and we connected with people who wouldn't normally jump into a parade in front of lots of people.

The NW Carnival Samba band practice their moves for their debut performance at this year's parade

"Under the banner 'Imagine That' we explored how we could visually bring colour to the town centre and provide eye catching installations to be enjoyed by people safely in a socially distanced way. We adorned some of our famous buildings in crocheted flowers made by women in the local community who engaged with us during a series of online tutorials. They would probably never have come forward to take part in our carnival parade, so this offered them a new creative outlet. It's a good example of how even in the worst conditions you can think outside the box and get people engaging and exploring new creative avenues."

The Halloween Carnival Parade features hundreds of local people in a huge talent showcase, keeping the strong community connection that has driven the success of the festival through the decades.

"We issued a call out in September and we have been absolutely delighted by the response," Jim reveals.

"I think what's really special about the carnival - it's a community effort and while it's been great trying new approaches, you really can't replicate the atmosphere and the magic of the Carnival Parade."

Volunteer Laura Mulkeen working on some of the maritime themed props.

While the culture of Halloween has certainly changed over the years, the parade draws heavily on traditional lore to keep the essence of the ancient feast that spawned today's celebration.

"We always have a narrative running through our carnival parade, focusing on new elements of Celtic myth and folklore each year, it's important to us that we look back to the origins of this ancient celebration. This year our theme is 'On the Ninth Wave' introducing some of the River Gods as well as the traditional figures from Irish lore. The Ninth Wave is maybe not so well known but for our ancestors it would have been regarded as a portal to the next world. Lots of people will have heard of standing stones and fairy rings and those connections to the next realm. But water was also a hugely important connection to the spirit world, and in Celtic Mythology water was regarded as very sacred. Lakes and rivers were a way to reach the other side and the Ninth Wave was a highway I suppose to the spirit world.

"Our designers have really been embracing the theme and it's been a great new creative outlet. Where in previous years you would have expected lots of traditionally darker Halloween colours, there will be lots of vibrant blue and green and water based props. We will be bringing together a cast of new festival characters including Silkies and Mermaids and the God of the Sea Manannan Mac Lir, who will join the traditional spirits including Walter deBurgh, and the Morrigan. It's an opportunity to share these stories with a new generation and to see how our folklore is linked so closely to Halloween. Did you know for example that Lough Swilly is named after a many eyed sea monster called the Suileach?

"Lots of the traditions we associate with Halloween are embedded in American culture, but we have to look further back to find their origins in Celtic nations. For example, we brought the practice of turnip carving which has evolved into today's pumpkin lanterns. It's important to remember those links and keep that folklore alive today.

Volunteer Christine Meenan working on some of the maritime themed props.

You can see the North West Carnival Initiative at the Derry Halloween Carnival Parade at 7pm on Halloween night, followed by the fireworks finale at 8pm.

