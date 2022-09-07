Over one million people to read about Derry and Inishowen
Three leading journalists from GB – representing a number of lifestyle and travel magazines, as well as leading daily newspapers including the Daily Mirror – have been exploring Derry and Donegal, as guests of Tourism Ireland, Tourism NI and Fáilte Ireland.
The journalists – who have a combined readership of more than one million people – will share information about the wide range of things to see and do here with their readers. Their action-packed itinerary included a guided tour with outdoor activities operator Far and Wild and a walking tour of the walled city of Derry, as well as visits to the Tower Museum and the Guildhall. They also enjoyed sea kayaking at Fort Dunree; a tour with Wild Alpaca Way along Malin Head; a visit to Grianán of Aileach; and a boat tour of the Inishowen Peninsula.
Tourism Ireland is rolling out a new ‘twinning’ initiative in 2022, with GB twinned with Derry and Donegal.