Plans for a new glamping site in Donemana have been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The application, for six glamping units, shared sauna, service hut, and bike and bin stores on lands close to Ballyartan Road, was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.

A supporting Design and Access Statement, by agents Glampitect, said the site would provide “a new and exciting accommodation option for Donemana, Strabane and the surrounding area, offering a unique relaxing and sustainable stay in nature.”

The statement added: “Demand for this type of rural accommodation is high throughout the country, which has also been shown to be true of other glamping sites.

A planning application, for a six-unit glamping site in Donemana, was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal (pic; Glampitect/ Design and Access Statement)

“The development will increase footfall for local businesses and through correct marketing, should increase the length of time tourists remain in the local area.

“This will be beneficial to the local economy including tourist attractions, restaurants, other businesses and local services.

“The Applicant intends to build relationships with local businesses in the area to offer their goods and services to guests, including taxi services, shops, cafes, and restaurants.

“The operator will promote these services within the units, along with providing the guests with local knowledge of the many beauty spots to visit, allowing them to connect with nature.

“The operator also intends to use local businesses where possible to carry out groundworks and installation of services, utilising local suppliers and local labour.

“The development will also support local employment with the creation of two part-time roles for site cleaning and maintenance.

“The construction of a glamping site in this location, using glamping units with a small footprint and of a temporary nature, can be achieved in less time with less intrusive construction methods and less environmental impact than traditional permanent tourist accommodation builds require.

“This is clearly favourable in an area of countryside rich in natural beauty.

“Through a thoughtful and considered approach, the design for this proposal emphasises the integration of a small-scale glamping development with the natural landscape to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all guests.

“The project aims to promote sustainability and a harmonious connection between the built environment and the rural surroundings.

“The proposed glamping accommodation is warranted in this location to cater for increasing visitor demand without sacrificing the area’s beauty, ecology or heritage assets.”

The application will be presented to members at a future Planning Committee meeting.

