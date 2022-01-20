Praise as Derry’s Foyle Paddlers marks 40th

Mayor Warke said: “It is a real credit to the dedicated group of coaches and club members that Foyle Paddlers has gone from strength to strength over the past four decades and has found a home at the Prehen Boathouse. Foyle Paddlers have also paved the way with their Junior Club Paddlers and Foyle Paddlers Special Olympics which ensures that everyone is included and can learn more about canoe sports. The club have enjoyed a lot of success, with some past members becoming All-Ireland Slalom champions and World Surf champions, while the club has also won various Northern Ireland League races on multiple occasions.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Through their Foyle Race regional event and Mourne River White Water Race, Foyle Paddlers are promoting the sport not just here in the north west, but on a national level, and I hope that as the pandemic continues to ease we can see the return of these fantastic events to our city and district.”

Enda Cummins, Senior Coaching Officer with Foyle Paddlers, added: “Foyle Paddlers Canoe Club would like to recognise and celebrate those who created the club, our previous members, the thousands of people over the years who attended our taster sessions, various canoesport courses and programmes, as well as our current members who continue to enjoy our sport.”