Safety railing would make play park safer, says councillor Patricia Logue

Councillor Logue said: “I am calling on the Department for Infrastructure to introduce new safety railings at the entrance to the new play park located in the Brandywell showgrounds.

“Residents had contacted me concerned that a child on a bicycle, a pram being pushed, or a pedestrian could quite easily go out onto the road at this spot on the Lonemoor Road.”

Since the opening of the play park at the bottom of the road, traffic and footfall has increased, she said.