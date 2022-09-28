Spark and Saurus back for Derry Halloween 2022

The funfair, fireworks, parade and Spark! will be among the main attractions returning to the city. Also returning for the first time since 2019 will be the giant Saurus prehistoric beasts.

The action all kicks off on Friday October 28 with the start of the Awakening the Walled City Trail which takes place across the city with installations, music and performance. This year Council has joined forces with the renowned Guildhall School of Music and Drama to create 28 creepily installations. The trail will run from Bishop Street through the City of Bones, and Guildhall Square and over the Peace Bridge and into the Forest of Shadows in St Columb’s Park.

Hallowe’en night sees the return of Derry’s huge on street carnival parade making its comeback after a two year break due to the pandemic. Led by the North West Carnival Initiative, the Hallowe’en parade will be followed by the traditional Fireworks Finale over the River Foyle.

The Sauruses were a popular attraction at the Heart of Samhain celebrations, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon last. DER4319GS - 094

Mayor Sandra Duffy, said: ““There are so many highlights to look forward to, and I will also be hosting a Creepy Ceili in the Guildhall in aid of the Mayor’s Charity, First Housing Aid and Support Services, which I hope will be really popular. Check out the programme today and see what jumps out at you!”

Throughout the festival Guildhall Square will be transformed into the Heart of Samhain, with live music, the haunted Halloween market and plenty of festive fayre to feast upon. And there is so much going on for little ghosts and ghouls with a packed programme of activities from creepy critters in the Kidz Farm, to the Trials and Tribulations of Winifred the Witch at the Little Horrors Story-telling sessions in the Guildhall.

It’s all happening out on the streets, with the return of dynamic drumming sensations Spark!, who will be lighting up both Derry and Strabane this year. And watch your step as the Prehistoric Predators Saurus stalk the city looking for their next Halloween snack. Even the dogs on the street are getting into the Halloween spirit at the Spooky Paws Walk the Walls event, where they can dress up and win a prize for the most eerie ensemble.

Festival and Events Manager with Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, said: “The countdown is certainly on now as Halloween fast approaches, and we have gone all out this year to make sure there is an eclectic mix of activities to get everyone involved. We’re delighted to see the return of Saurus and Spark this year, who really add to the buzz out on the streets, and we’re thrilled to welcome back the traditional Halloween parade. Halloween just belongs to the people of Derry, and this year is going to be really special. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our beautiful city to join in the celebrations.”

You can find the full programme now online at www.derryhalloween.com or on Council’s social media channels. Paper copies of the programme will be available from a range of local Council and other venues from next week.

