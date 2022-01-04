Strathfoyle greenway funding confirmed with works in Derry to start within weeks

The 2.7km extension to the Waterside Greenway will link Stradowen Drive to Derry city centre and the wider greenway network. It will also provide a commuting route to Foyle Port and Maydown.

Minister Hargey said: “The investment will enable local residents to lead a healthier active lifestyle through physical and outdoor activity and also provide greater connectivity between local communities and the city centre.

“This project is a great example of partnership working between various Departments and Council to deliver improvements for the local community.”

Young people who formed part of the campaign for the Strathfoyle greenway.

The £2.64m greenway is being developed by Derry and Strabane Council in partnership with the Depts. of Communities, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Mayor Graham Warke said, “Strathfoyle Greenway is a key part of our greenway network, linking rural and urban communities. It will be a demonstration of how this kind of infrastructure can be built with people, biodiversity and climate change at its heart. I look forward to using the greenway when it opens next summer. I believe it will play a pivotal role in connecting communities in the Waterside to the city centre and inspiring people to change the way they commute.”

Construction is due to commence early in 2022 and be completed in year. DfI has committed £1.32m while DC&SDC, DfC and DAERA have each pledged £440,000.

In 2020 Strathfoyle residents launched a renewed campaign to try and secure the money needed for a safe pedestrian walking and cycling route between the Strathfoyle/ Maydown area and the rest of the city.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.