Streets Alive project celebrates over 90 events

The events include the Ice Cream Carnival, New Gate Fringe Festival, Equal Spaces and Keep Her Knit exhibitions, Spirit of the Streets horror film collaboration, and several events with local primary schools and communities.

The project has helped bring together children from different communities and has had a positive impact over the pandemic. A short film has now be produced by Féile TV and released on YouTube to show the success of the project.

Susan Glass, project coordinator, says the success was based on the positive experiences within the Bogside, Fountain, Bishop Street and Brandywell area.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Gasyard Wall Féile wants to continue on the success of the Streets Alive project. We want to celebrate and promote cultural diversity, we want to improve good relations and we want to ensure an increased sense of community belonging, and we are really looking forward to working with all our partners in the coming year.”