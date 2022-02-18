Streets Alive project celebrates over 90 events
Gasyard Wall Féile’s Streets Alive project has celebrated over 90 events already as part of its 2021/2022 cultural and festival programme.
The events include the Ice Cream Carnival, New Gate Fringe Festival, Equal Spaces and Keep Her Knit exhibitions, Spirit of the Streets horror film collaboration, and several events with local primary schools and communities.
The project has helped bring together children from different communities and has had a positive impact over the pandemic. A short film has now be produced by Féile TV and released on YouTube to show the success of the project.
Susan Glass, project coordinator, says the success was based on the positive experiences within the Bogside, Fountain, Bishop Street and Brandywell area.
“Gasyard Wall Féile wants to continue on the success of the Streets Alive project. We want to celebrate and promote cultural diversity, we want to improve good relations and we want to ensure an increased sense of community belonging, and we are really looking forward to working with all our partners in the coming year.”
A spokesperson for Gasyard Wall Féile said: “The positive community spirit in the Bogside, Bishop Street and Fountain Urban Village Area has been evident in the quantity, quality and diversity of programming that has been delivered this year and the success of Streets Alive is no small part due to the collaboration between the groups, organisations and residents of the area. This has helped to foster greater social cohesion and interaction with people of all ages and backgrounds.”