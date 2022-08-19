‘Stride of Pride’ in Derry’s Galliagh estate this weekend

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People across the north west are being invited to join the public event tomorrow.

The Stride is due to get under way at 12pm on Saturday August 20th at 12pm, departing from Galliagh Community Centre.

The organisers quoted Martin Luther King: ‘No-one is free until we all are free’, as they urged: “Let’s walk together united as a community’.

A Pride flag. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The Pride event will take the form of a short walk along the black paths over to Elaghmore and finishing up back at the Community Centre.

There will be tea/ coffee and refreshments immediately afterwards from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

This is a public event and all are welcome. Children under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult.

The Stride for Pride comes ahead of the Foyle Pride Festival getting under way on Monday and the annual Foyle Pride Parade the following Saturday, August 27th.