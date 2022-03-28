Sun shines on Benone beach festival; Duke Special, Paddy Nash and Paul Casey among great musical acts on stage

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Council the festival’s two days were packed with great music, food and fun for all the family.

Top class acts like Duke Special, Paddy Nash and Paul Casey provided a terrific musical background to the weekend - and admission was free. An Artisan Market was well attended, as were cooking displays by Paula McIntyre and Paul Moore. Water safety displays, and a variety of workshops for activities on land, sea and air captured the attention and allowed the organisers to deliver their promise of “an action-packed weekend of exciting spring events at The Great Outdoors Festival”.

Parking was at a premium, even on the beach as people arrived to enjoy the craic.

Duke Special provided a brilliant musical backdrop

The council urged people to “Come with family, friends and bring the dog! Have fun, make memories, try something new.” So whole families - dogs included in many instances - packed the beach and Benone green and activity centre on both days. On the beach children and pets splashed in the water or played in the sand, watched the terrific kite flying display, and patted the horses in their boxes, while parents either joined in or rested, some even enjoying a mobile sauna - the Hot Box Sea Sauna.

The green area, which hosted the musical acts, was surrounded by various event areas for visitors of all ages.

The public reaction was very positive.