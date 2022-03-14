Thousands to gather for St Patrick’s Day

The annual St Patrick’s Day Parade was one of the first major events to be cancelled as the Covid pandemic took hold in March 2020 and this year’s celebration, which is led by Derry and Strabane Council and the North West Carnival Initiative, signifies a return to normality as restrictions ease.

Mayor Warke said: “It’s hard to believe that two years have passed since our Spring Carnival event was cancelled and we have been through so much, which is why this year’s parade will be an even more joyous occasion. It’s fantastic that we can come together once again as a community, and it’s just the beginning of a packed programme of major festivities being rolled out in 2022. I’m delighted that this year’s Spring Carnival also features the Unboxed Festival of Creativity, and I would really encourage people to check out this fabulous showcase in Guildhall Square.”

Members of the public attending the St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival celebrations are advised that there will be some disruption to normal traffic flow in the city centre, with road closures in place, so please expect delays.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Spring Carnival Parade.

The St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival Parade commences at 3pm on Thursday and will exit from Bishop Street Car Park onto Bishop Street. proceeding to the Diamond, down Shipquay Street to Whittaker Street, enter onto Foyle Embankment and at Harbour Square Roundabout head left towards Strand Road, passing the City Hotel. It will then turn right onto Strand Road proceeding to Strand Road Car Park where it will end at approximately 4pm.

An accessible viewing area for people with disabilities will be located on Whittaker Street opposite the Guildhall. Where possible, the public are strongly advised to use public transport or consider walking to the event. Details of all buses can be found at www.translink.co.uk/Routes-and-TimetablesCar parks open include: Foyleside Shopping Centre and Quayside Shopping Centre, Foyle Road, Magee Campus (Lawrence Hill), Victoria Market (Restricted), Queens Quay, Society Street, Carlisle Road, William Street, Alfred Street, Bond’s Hill, Distillery Brae, Simpsons Brae, Spencer Road and Old Bridge House.

There will be restrictions at Foyle Street and Bishop Street Car Parks and the Strand Road Car Park will be closed on Thursday.

The following roads will be closed to traffic or have traffic restrictions in place for the event: Bishop Street, Shipquay Street and Strand Road will be restricted to traffic for varying lengths of time during the afternoon between 12pm and 4pm. Alternative diversion routes will be available.