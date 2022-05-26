Tide times near Derry for the weekend

The weather is set to stay dry this weekend in Derry so many people will be taking to the seas and lakes in surrounding areas for a dip.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 3:22 pm

But when is the best time to go for a swim? It is said the safest time to swim in the sea is an hour before or after high tide. If you’re a weak swimmer or have children, low tide would be better suited for you as the water tends to be shallower. Always be aware of your surroundings when swimming in the sea and make sure to always tell someone where you are.

On Friday, high tide is at 7am and 7.50pm, with low tide at 1am and 1.45pm. The best time for a dip would be 6am-8am or 7pm-9pm.

On Saturday, high tide is 7.45am and 8.25am and low tide is 1.50am and 2.15pm. The best time for a dip would be 6.45am-8.45am or 7.30pm-9.30pm.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

Ludden beach, Inishowen

On Sunday, high tide is 8.25am and 8.50pm and low tide is 2.30am and 2.45pm. The best time for a dip would be 7.20am-9.20am or 8pm-10pm.

Derry