Tide times near Derry for the weekend

But when is the best time to go for a swim? It is said the safest time to swim in the sea is an hour before or after high tide. If you’re a weak swimmer or have children, low tide would be better suited for you as the water tends to be shallower. Always be aware of your surroundings when swimming in the sea and make sure to always tell someone where you are.
On Friday, high tide is at 7am and 7.50pm, with low tide at 1am and 1.45pm. The best time for a dip would be 6am-8am or 7pm-9pm.
On Saturday, high tide is 7.45am and 8.25am and low tide is 1.50am and 2.15pm. The best time for a dip would be 6.45am-8.45am or 7.30pm-9.30pm.
On Sunday, high tide is 8.25am and 8.50pm and low tide is 2.30am and 2.45pm. The best time for a dip would be 7.20am-9.20am or 8pm-10pm.