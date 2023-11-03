News you can trust since 1772

Uber cute video shows moment festival drummers reveal a tiny new surprise

They’ve been coming to perform at the Halloween festival for years and this year festival drumming favourites Spark! brought a tiny new addition to the delight of the crowds who gathered to see them perform.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 16:23 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 16:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This video, captured by the Derry Journal while out on a walk-a-about shows the moment the band revealed their mini drummer friend to the crowds who gathered in Derry city, Europe’s top Halloween destination, for the 20205 four-day carnival, under the theme, the City of Bones.

Plans are already under way for next year’s festival a with some hotels in Derry already booked out. So get booking and who knows, you might even catch the tiny Spark in action in 2024.

Related topics:Derry CityEurope