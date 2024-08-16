There was a sea of cowboy and cowgirl hats as residents and visitors of all ages gathered to dance and listen to live music from Flair, and Dolly Parton and Shania Twain tribute acts in the grounds of Galliagh Community Centre, where hamburgers and hotdogs were being served up.
Deputy Mayor Alderman Darren Guy attended the concert, which was a great success and one of many very well-attended events organised as part of the first Galliagh Féile. Roll on next year…
