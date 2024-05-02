Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Many people from Derry and across the north west will be familiar with the turn off for the local shops and business and for Lidl and Aldi as you into Buncrana, but you might not know that as you come to the little bridge on McCarter’s Road there is a signpost alerting you to another tranquil oasis below where the foamy water rushes headlong into mini falls over boulders and then into the surface still tranquility of the stepped pools below.

The stunning Mill River Walk is down some fern fringed steps and can be accessed to the side of the bridge.

The steps bring you down to a meandering pathway accommodating ancient trees and surrounded in spring by bluebells and other rare native flowering plants with picture postcard scenery along the way.

The pathway carries on in the shadow of the ruins of the towering former Mill, which itself replaced earlier mills on the site.

Ot then leads under what looks like adqueduct or rail line stone arches to a grassy path along GAA pitches and back into the bustling commercial heart of the beautiful seaside town.