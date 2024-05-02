WATCH: A walk along Buncrana's other beautiful and lesser known riverside walk
Many people from Derry and across the north west will be familiar with the turn off for the local shops and business and for Lidl and Aldi as you into Buncrana, but you might not know that as you come to the little bridge on McCarter’s Road there is a signpost alerting you to another tranquil oasis below where the foamy water rushes headlong into mini falls over boulders and then into the surface still tranquility of the stepped pools below.
The stunning Mill River Walk is down some fern fringed steps and can be accessed to the side of the bridge.
The steps bring you down to a meandering pathway accommodating ancient trees and surrounded in spring by bluebells and other rare native flowering plants with picture postcard scenery along the way.
The pathway carries on in the shadow of the ruins of the towering former Mill, which itself replaced earlier mills on the site.
Ot then leads under what looks like adqueduct or rail line stone arches to a grassy path along GAA pitches and back into the bustling commercial heart of the beautiful seaside town.
A little plaque on one of the public benches along the pathway pays tribute to environmentalist Brendan McLaughlin, ‘The Keeper of the Mill River’, who did so much to create and preserve this hidden gem in his home town, and who passed away in 2021.
