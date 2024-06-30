WATCH: Community Choir perform Danny Boy, California Dreamin' and The Cranberries' Dreams at Derry's Maritime Festival
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Watch as CALMS’ community choir Thyme To Sing entertain the crowds gathered for the Foyle Maritime Festival’s Beyond Blue celebration on Saturday night.
The choir, who performed renditions of among other songs, the traditional ballad Danny Boy, The Mamas and Papas’ California Dreamin’ and The Cranberries’ hit Dreams, were among ten choirs dotted along the quayside as part of the festival highlight.
Tens of thousands of people have visited the free festival so far this weekend. It resumes today, Sunday, from 12pm to 6pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.