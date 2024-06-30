Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as CALMS’ community choir Thyme To Sing entertain the crowds gathered for the Foyle Maritime Festival’s Beyond Blue celebration on Saturday night.

The choir, who performed renditions of among other songs, the traditional ballad Danny Boy, The Mamas and Papas’ California Dreamin’ and The Cranberries’ hit Dreams, were among ten choirs dotted along the quayside as part of the festival highlight.